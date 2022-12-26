Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vigilance Bureau arrests Pungrain inspector in Ludhiana

Vigilance Bureau arrests Pungrain inspector in Ludhiana

Published on Dec 26, 2022 10:22 PM IST

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Monday arrested Kunal Gupta an Inspector of Pungrain, state’s nodal agency for procurement of food grains that works under food and civil supplies department, posted at Ludhiana for accepting a bribe of ₹ 1.50 lakhs.

A case under Section 7 of prevention of corruption act was registered against Gupta who would be produced in a local court on Tuesday. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Monday arrested Kunal Gupta an Inspector of Pungrain, state’s nodal agency for procurement of food grains that works under food and civil supplies department, posted at Ludhiana for accepting a bribe of 1.50 lakhs.

A spokesperson of the state VB said the accused Inspector has been arrested on the complaint of Charanjit Singh, owner of Kartar Singh & Sons Rice Mill for taking bribe money. He informed that the complainant lodged a complaint on the chief minister’s anti-corruption helpline that the accused inspector had taken a bribe amount of 1 lakh from him and 50,000 from Mahesh Goel, Owner of Paras Rice Mill on the pretext of allotting paddy for the previous season.

The complainant further informed that as four shellers in the district were closed being defaulters and paddy allocation share of those shellers were to be distributed among ten other shellers including his rice mill and one owned by Goel. A case under Section 7 of prevention of corruption act was registered against Gupta who would be produced in a local court on Tuesday.

Monday, December 26, 2022
