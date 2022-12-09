Vigilance files challan against EO Girish Verma in disproportionate assets case

Nearly two months after arresting Girish Verma, former executive officer (EO) of the Zirakpur municipal council, for allegedly amassing huge wealth than the disclosed sources of his income by misusing his official position, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday filed a charge sheet against him before a Mohali court.

Verma was posted as EO, Bhikhiwind, Amritsar, when he was arrested on October 12.

In the challan, the bureau has invoked Sections 13 (1) (b) and 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Verma, who is accused of amassing properties worth ₹15 crore, far beyond his income sources. Running into 3,433 pages, the challan has listed 33 witnesses.

‘Multiple properties amassed through illegal wealth’

According to the bureau, using illegally acquired wealth, Verma purchased multiple properies in his name, besides his wife Sangeeta Verma and son Vikas Verma. Despite being unemployed, both Sangeeta and Vikas own a total 10 and five properties, respectively.

Among these properties are commercial showrooms in Zirakpur and Panchkula, and houses in Panchkula and Ludhiana. Besides the accused also purchased plots in Kansal, Chandigarh; Dhakoli, Zirakpur, and Khudal Kalan, Mansa. Apart from this, he had invested ₹1.32 crore in two developer firms in the name of his son.

During the probe before his arrest, the bureau had investigated Verma’s moveable and immoveable properties between April 1, 2008 and March 31, 2021.

The probe revealed that while the official received an income of ₹7,95,76,097 from all known sources, he spent ₹15,11,15,448 during the aforesaid period. Thereby, it was found that he spent more than ₹7,15,39,352, which is 89.90% more than his income, and that he accumulated wealth through corruption, a bureau official said.

Further investigation had unravelled that Verma travelled to multiple countries, including Hong Kong, Germany, Thailand and Dubai, during his tenure.