Vij escapes unhurt as his car’s shocker breaks

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Monday had a narrow escape when the shocker of his official vehicle broke on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway when he was travelling to Gurugram from Ambala. Informing this on Twitter, he said that the shocker of his official vehicle Mercedes Benz 5200 broke into two pieces.

Kaithal man burnt alive, in-laws booked

KARNAL : A 27-year-old man was allegedly burnt alive at the residence of his in-laws in Simla village of Kaithal district.

The deceased has been identified as Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Amargarh village of Jind district.

According to the police complaint filed by Rajiv’s brother, the deceased’s wife Shakina had gone to her parent’s house in Simla village after a dispute. On December 18, the accused had gone to bring her back and the family members and relatives of his wife allegedly thrashed him and burnt him alive by pouring diesel on him. He died on the spot.

Investigation officer Gurdev Singh said that as per the complaint, the FIR has been registered against five people, including his wife, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law of the deceased under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and investigation to arrest the accused was going on.

Army organise cycle expedition in Punjab

Ambala : The Airawat Division of Kharga Corps of the Indian Army organised a 10-day cycle expedition to commemorate ‘Vijay Diwas,’ an army spokesperson said on Monday. The expedition ‘shaheedon ki yaad mein sainik ka naman- a soldier’s pilgrimage along the western borders’ was conducted by ten cyclists from December 7 to 16, covering 686 kilometers in Punjab. Flagged-off from Madhopur Border, it connected battlefields of Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 at Dera Baba Nanak, Darya Mansur, Burj, Asal Uttar, Khemkaran, Hussainiwala and Mamdot.

Vij inaugurates O2 plant donated by Padma Shri Ashok Mago

Ambala Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Monday inaugurated an oxygen generation plant donated by Padma Shri Ashok Mago at poly clinic in Ambala City. Mago, who is also the founder of USA-India Foundation Chamber of Commerce Foundation, MLA Aseem Goyal Nanyola and deputy commissioner Dr. Priyanka Soni were also present. Vij said that the guidance of doctors from American universities will be taken for treating cancer in the state hospitals and for this, an MoU for advanced cancer techniques will be signed soon.

Three held for killing Kaithal man

KARNAL : The Kaithal police have arrested three people for allegedly kidnapping and killing a man from Cheeka town of the district. Police said that the accused have been identified as Balvinder Singh, Nikhil and Narender Singh, residents of Pidhal village of the district. Guhla DSP Sunil Kumar said victim Amit Kumar had financial dispute with Balvinder and Narender and he was unable to return their money. On December 14, the accused had called Amit at Devi Lal Park of Cheeka and took him to a dairy farm and later along with other accused they took him to Punjab in a car. Police said the accused were produced in the court and they were taken on 8-day police remand.

