Vij resumes his ‘janata darbar’ but only for locals

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 12, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Vij will hear complaints every Monday at PWD rest house in the presence of district officials, but only for locals, unlike in his previous tenure as a minister when people from all over the state would turn up at his doorstep

Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij on Monday resumed his ‘janata darbar’ to hear public complaints after a gap of over six months due to elections.

Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij. (HT File)
Haryana energy and transport minister Anil Vij. (HT File)

Vij will hear complaints every Monday at PWD rest house in the presence of district officials, but only for locals, unlike in his previous tenure as a minister when people from all over the state would turn up at his doorstep.

The minister said that he is an MLA from Ambala Cantonment and will hear only their complaints.

“For the complaints of people from across the state, our chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has made arrangements at the DC and SP level at their districts,” he added.

Vij said that he has asked the concerned officials to ensure action on the applications they’ve received within a week.

“There were complaints against almost all departments, but most were related to the energy department. I believe, after the instructions given to the officials during my earlier meeting, the complaints would reduce drastically in the whole state,” he said.

