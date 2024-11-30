Menu Explore
Vij suspends two roadways’ employees at Kaithal bus stand

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Nov 30, 2024 09:16 AM IST

Haryana transport minister Anil Vij on Friday suspended two roadways’ employees at Kaithal bus stand for alleged laxity in their duties.

Haryana minister Anil Vij during the surprise inspection at Kaithal bus stand. (HT Photo)
Haryana minister Anil Vij during the surprise inspection at Kaithal bus stand. (HT Photo)

They were identified as depot manager Sunil Kumar and bus driver Monu.

The minister was returning from Sirsa to Chandigarh after chairing the meeting of district public relations and grievance redressal committee meeting and conducted a surprise inspection of the Kaithal Bus Stand.

During the inspection, he noticed a bus being pushed by passengers and directed officials and staff to ensure adequate facilities for passengers at the bus stand.

He instructed the suspension of depot manager Sunil Kumar for inadequate toilet cleanliness and driver Monu for starting a bus by getting the passengers to push it.

He also instructed an inquiry into workshop employees who sent a faulty bus for operation.

During his inspection, Vij found the Vita booth closed and directed officials to collect samples for further investigation.

He then inspected a private bus, inquiring about its operational schedule and ticketing process from the driver and conductor.

The minister instructed the roadways’ general manager to inspect ticketing practices in private buses as well.

