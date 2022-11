Vijay Hazare tourney: Manan to lead Chandigarh

Manan Vohra has been retained as the captain for the almost two week-long Vijay Hazare one-day tournament from November 12 in New Delhi.

The team will start its campaign against Saurashtra on November 12 followed by the next clash against Gujarat on November 13.

Chandigarh will play its third match against Tripura on November 15 while the fourth match is scheduled against Manipur on November 17. UT boys lock horns against Uttar Pradesh on 19 November while the sixth match is against defending champion Himachal Pradesh on November 21. The team’s last match is against Hyderabad on November 23.

Squad: Manan Vohra (captain), Mohammed Arslan Khan, Ankit Kaushik, Gaurav Puri, Raman Bishnoi, Akshit Rana, Shresth Nirmohi, Gurinder Singh, Bhagmender Lader, Jagjit Singh Sandhu, Rohit Dhanda, Shivam Bhambri, Arjit Singh, Gaurav Gambhir, Sandeep Sharma,

Support staff: Sunil Sagi (coach), Col Irshad A Khan (manager), Karanveer Singh (assistant coach), Sourabh Khandelwal (physio), Sagar Sudan (trainer).