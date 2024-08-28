Vikramaditya condemns Kangana’s remarks on farm agitation

Himachal public works department minister Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday condemned the recent remarks by Bollywood actress and Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut on the farmers’ protest and termed them as reckless and misinformed. PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh (HT File Photo)

Singh said that such statements against a particular segment of society, namely farmers, are an insult to their struggles and sacrifices. “Especially when the PM has already rolled back the black laws against farmers, this statement is unacceptable. We demand an apology from her for her insensitive and divisive remarks,” he said.

Kangana Ranaut, a first-time BJP MP, sparked a row after she claimed that the farmers’ protests could have resulted in a Bangladesh-like situation if the Union government had not taken action. The actor-turned-politician had posted a clip of her interview with a Hindi daily in which she alleged that “bodies were hanging and rapes were taking place” during the farmers’ protest against the now-repealed three farm laws.

Vikramaditya Singh, said that her baseless allegations questioning the role of USA and China in the farmer unrest are ludicrous, not grounded in reality and showcase her intellectual bankruptcy. “As a member of the treasury benches and an elected representative of Mandi parliamentary segment Kangana Ranaut should be restrained while speaking on such sensitive issues. It is noteworthy that the Union government, particularly the ministry of external affairs should respond to her claims, which undermine the nation’s foreign policy,” the minister said.