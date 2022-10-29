Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Vikramjit Singh Sahney meets UAE minister, flags rejection of rice consignments

Vikramjit Singh Sahney meets UAE minister, flags rejection of rice consignments

Published on Oct 29, 2022 02:45 AM IST

Vikramjit Singh Sahney stressed on bilateral trade and key areas between Punjab and UAE with the minister. He also discussed about more investment in infra sector, basmati export and agri-processing sectors by UAE in Punjab

Rajya Sabha member and India-UAE joint taskforce member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday flagged with Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade of the UAE, the key issues faced by the farm sector regarding rice exports from India being rejected due to pesticide. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Rajya Sabha member and India-UAE joint taskforce member Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday flagged with Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, minister of state for foreign trade of the UAE, the key issues faced by the farm sector regarding rice exports from India being rejected due to pesticide. The MP from Punjab also stressed on the bilateral trade and key areas between Punjab and the UAE. On behalf of the chief minister of Punjab, he also discussed about more investment in the infrastructure sector, basmati export and agri-processing sectors by the UAE in Punjab, according to a press release.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
