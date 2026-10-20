A police team was allegedly attacked by a group of 30–40 people who forcibly took away two men detained with charas during a search in Kullu district, police said on Monday. Villagers attack Kullu cops, free 2 men held with charas

According to the police, a team of the district detection cell, Kullu, acting on a tip-off, intercepted Sumit Kumar, a resident of Jhaklehar village, and Tape Ram, a resident of Summa village, at the Pankuti-Jhaklehar turn. A search of their bag led to the recovery of charas.

During the police action, the Man Garh gram panchayat pradhan, her husband, and the panchayat up-pradhan reached the spot. Subsequently, around 30–40 locals gathered and allegedly attacked the police team and an independent witness before forcibly taking away the two men and the seized contraband.

“The police seized the 508 grams of charas left at the spot and sealed it as per procedure. A police officer and an independent witness sustained injuries in the incident. The mobile phones of the two men, which were left behind at the spot, were also seized,” police said.

A case has been registered at the Kullu police station under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 132, 191(2), 121(1), 115(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police officials said that an investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved and initiate legal action based on the evidence gathered.