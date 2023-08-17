Punjab: Situation grim in Majha, several Gurdaspur, Amritsar villages inundated

Several villages situated near the Beas in Gurdaspur, Amritsar and Tarn Taran in Majha region have submerged in floodwater after water was released into the river from the Pong dam. Rescue teams shift flood-effected people to a safer place in Gurdaspur on Wednesday. (HT photo)

In Amritsar district, 26 people and 30 cattle heads have been rescued, as per the district administration.

Around 15 to 20 villages near Beas river in Sri Hargobindpur sub-division of Gurdaspur district have been hit hard. Fields have submerged and road connectivity has been disrupted. Around 4 feet water has accumulated in houses in Purana Shala village.

Teams of the district administration along with locals are evacuating people and taking them to safer places. People are seen moving to safer places along with their cattle in tractor-trailers.

In Amritsar, over 30 villages have been inundated due to Beas.

Cracks have been spotted at some places in dhusi bandh. Also, people can be seen working tirelessly to plug minor breaches in the bandh to avert further devastation in Sri Hargobindpur.

Alarming situation prevails in downstream areas of Harike headworks, confluence of Sutlej and Beas river. The water level in headworks rose rapidly overnight. Till Wednesday morning, the headworks received 1 lakh cusecs of water from upstream leading to flood-like situation in lower areas. This area has already been suffering due to floods for the past over a month. Crops have been ruined in this area.

As per information assessed from the office of headworks, till 4 pm, the headworks received 1.32 lakh cusecs of water from upstream, of which 1.16 lakh cusecs of water was released. As per officials, 2 lakh cusecs more is expected to be received by the headworks.

