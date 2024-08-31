Vinesh felicitated at Golden Temple

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat was honoured with a gold medal and a small golden kirpan during her visit to Golden Temple here on Friday. Vinesh Phogat being felicitated at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Friday. (HT Photo)

She paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine and offered prayers. “I have sought strength while praying and feeling very good here. There is positive energy at this place,” Vinesh said. She was accompanied by her family members and fitness trainer Paramjit Singh Malik to the shrine.

The felicitation was carried out by the Sikh bodies including the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). On behalf of the Akal Takht and Sikh community, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh presented her the gold medal and the golden kirpan, besides a replica of the Golden Temple.

Giani Harpreet Singh said: “Phogat is also a daughter of Punjab. We are very proud of her success. We firmly believe that our daughter will turn champion. We will always cooperate with our daughter”.

A Haryana-based Sikh leader Manoj Singh Duhan said no force can separate Punjab and Haryana.

It has been a rollercoaster month for the two-time World Championships medallist as Vinesh was disqualified from the final of women’s 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics on August 7. Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States stood between Vinesh and the gold medal.