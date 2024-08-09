Vinesh won, sportsmanship lost at Olympics: Deepender

Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda on Friday said it was the sportsmanship that lost at the Paris Olympics but wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified, won the hearts of crores of Indians. Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda during ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab’ campaign in Karnal’s Indri assembly constituency on Friday. (HT Photo)

Hooda, who was in Karnal’s Indri assembly constituency to lead the “Haryana Maange Hisaab” campaign and later at Kuruskhetra, said the country is still stunned by the Olympic committee’s decision but also feels proud of her performance so far.

Addressing the media at Indri, he said, “She did not lose. It is the sports system and sportsmanship that has been defeated. She not only fought against her opponents in the game but also against the government at a time when her colleagues around the globe were at their practice mats…Now after this episode (at Olympics), she has successfully made space for herself among the youth and players.”

He also hit out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led state government and said the days of politics of lies, division and loot are over, and the people of Haryana will take account from the BJP government soon. Deepender said the people of Haryana have made up their minds for change because, in the past 10 years, the BJP government has oppressed every section.

He said timely recruitment would be carried out for qualified Haryana youth on 2 lakh vacant government posts, a free plot of 100 yards and a two-room house at ₹3.5 lakh will be given to poor families. He promised that the “Padak Lao, Pad Pao” policy for players will be re-implemented, a caste census will be carried out and all steps will be taken to make Haryana drug-free and crime-free.

He was joined by former minister Ashok Arora, former MLAs Rakesh Kamboj, Narinder Sangwan, Haryana Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhiraja and other leaders.