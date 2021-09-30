Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Iqbal, Bawa set up Chandigarh win

Chandigarh tasted its first win of the season by defeating Himachal Pradesh by five wickets with Arbab Iqbal’s all-round performance and captain Rajangad Bawa’s half-century in a Vinoo Mankad Trophy (Under -19) league match being played at New Delhi on Wednesday.

Earlier, Chandigarh won the toss and decided to field first. HP had a decent start till Mohit Mehra took the first blood in the form of Atul Jaswal (25) with 61 runs on the board in the 20th over. Thereafter, HP lost two quick wickets resulting in a score of 79 for three wickets.

Mridul Surroch and Vaibhav Kalta paired for 60 runs stand steered the inning till 139 for four in the 39th over. Later, the trio of Paras Amarjit (3/28), Arbab Iqbal (3/35) and Mohit Mehra (2/16) curbed run machines and reduced HP to just 170 runs in stipulated 50 overs.

Chasing the target, Chandigarh got off to a dismal start when Mohit Mehra (7) was run out cheaply in the ninth over. Harnoor Singh and Pratham Sodhi took the charge with a 54-run partnership to stabilise the inning at 54 for two in the 20th over.

Pratham Sodhi (21) lost his wicket followed by Harnoor (21) in consecutive overs resulting in 55 for three on the board. Later, with the contribution of Paras Amarjit (14) and Alam Bakshi (6), Chandigarh once struggled for 96 runs for five wickets in 34th over. Captain Raj Angad Bawa (55 not out) and Arbab Iqbal (42 not out) formed a 75-run partnership to achieve the target in the 48th over.

MORE SPORT NEWS IN BRIEFS

Punjab eves log win

Punjab beat Karnataka by 22 runs in their match played during the ongoing women U-19 one-day cricket tournament at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday. Pragati Singh scored 65 runs for Punjab. Punjab will play their next match on October 1 against Tripura.

CBA honours shuttlers

Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) honoured 12 masters’ badminton players, who bagged laurels at the National Championships in Goa. The players, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Nathani, Ashish Sharma, Rajneesh Bhatia, Deepak Saxena, Col Rajiv Mehta, Akash Sethi, Paras Gupta, Raj Pal, Mandeep Kang, Seema Saini and Bhavna Sharma, were awarded by Tejdeep Singh Saini, director sports, Chandigarh.