Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Violating guidelines, firecrackers sold in congested areas of Amritsar

Violating guidelines, firecrackers sold in congested areas of Amritsar

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 07:59 PM IST

Shops, stalls selling crackers without following the guidelines can be seen in most of localities and markets, including those markets which are not accessible to fire tenders.

Police have already designated some particular locations, including in the New Amritsar area, for the sale of crackers. (HT file photo)
Police have already designated some particular locations, including in the New Amritsar area, for the sale of crackers. (HT file photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

The sale of firecrackers, including brisk buying and selling of these goods in crowded areas, has been going on unchecked in the holy city, despite the commissionerate police’s strict order banning their sale without license.

Shops and stalls selling huge amount of crackers without following the guidelines can be seen most the localities and markets. Some congested markets which are not accessible to fire tenders, in case of any fire emergency, are also dotted with crackers’ big and small shops.

The city police have already designated some particular locations, including in the New Amritsar area, for the sale of crackers, while having issued specific guidelines. However, the crackers can be seen sold even in streets and busy markets located near some of the religious places. On Friday, deputy commissioner of police (DCP-investigation) Parminder Singh Bhandal had issued a ban order regarding the sale of crackers, under Sections 144 of the CrPC.

“Some people sell crackers on the occasion of Diwali in crowded and residential areas without permission. Due to this, sometimes, the incident of fire breaks out which is fatal. Thus, a ban has been imposed for selling crackers without procuring license till January 20, 2023,” the order reads. “The firecrackers can be seen sold unabated in almost every market of Amritsar. This is happening even in presence of police teams in some areas. The ban order issued by the police is mere eyewash. Strict action should be taken against those who are selling crackers in busy markets without giving two hoots to the public security,” said Narinder Singh of Amritsar.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP-Law and Order), Parminder Singh Bhandal said their teams have been regularly checking the illegal sale of crackers. “We have seized some crackers which were being sold without license. Noone will be allowed to sell crackers without permission,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out