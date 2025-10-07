Violence against docs: Punjab govt to deploy security guards at all dist hospitals soon

Days after the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) threatened to go on a strike after Diwali over their long-pending demand for enhanced security, the Punjab government wrote to the managing director of the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) on Monday for arranging 200 security guards. Days after the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) threatened to go on a strike after Diwali over their long-pending demand for enhanced security, the Punjab government wrote to the managing director of the Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation (PESCO) on Monday for arranging 200 security guards. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The PESCO is a professionally managed undertaking that provides employment on an outsourced basis to ex-servicemen, widows, and dependents.

According to the official communique of the health department dated October 6, approximately 200 security guards will be deployed at all district hospitals of the state soon.

This is the first time that the Punjab government will be providing security guards to government hospitals. Incidents of violence and vandalism on the hospital premises, which resulted in injuries to medical staff, have prompted the deployment of security personnel. In 2024-25 alone, 80 incidents of violence were reported on the hospital premises.

“To provide a safe working environment to medical professionals/medical officers in Punjab government hospitals, the state government has decided to provide security guards by March 31, 2026. The expenditure for hiring these security guards and salaries will be borne by the Punjab Health System Corporation (PHSC),” reads the letter issued by the Punjab health department to the managing director of the PESCO.

Punjab health department officials told HT that they would provide security guards at sub-divisional hospitals before December 31; and 24x7 community health centres before March 31, next year.

Currently, many community health centres (CHCs), civil and district hospitals are operating without any security guards.

“Security issues for female doctors on night duty in rural areas are a serious problem. In the absence of security guards, male ward attendants are being deployed for night duty. At a time when the government is grappling with the issue of high attrition and low entry rates of medical officers into the public health cadre, a secure working environment will undoubtedly serve as an effective pull factor to combat this issue. Therefore, security guards are the need of the hour,” said a medical officer, pleading anonymity.

Dr Akhil Sarin, state president, PCMSA, said, “We express optimism that the next two phases, deployment of security guards at SDH by December 31 and at CHCs by March 31, 2026, will also be completed within the set timelines. We firmly believe that this step will serve as a big pull factor to retain doctors in the public health cadre by providing them a safe and conducive work environment.”