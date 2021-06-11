Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Virbhadra Singh, former HP CM, tests Covid-positive again
Virbhadra Singh has been a six-time chief minister of Himachal Pradesh. (HT file photo)
Virbhadra Singh, former HP CM, tests Covid-positive again

86-year-old veteran Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April also; he was admitted to Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 11, 2021 02:18 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, 86, on Friday tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in two months.

Virbhadra Singh, a six-time chief minister, was suffering from post-Covid complications when he was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Shimla on April 23 shortly after being discharged from Mohali-based Max Hospital. He has been at IGMC since then.

He was first diagnosed with Covid-19 on April 13 and was taken to Max Hospital in Mohali. He was discharged on April 23 but on his arrival in Shimla, he developed breathing difficulty and was admitted to IGMC, where he was kept in a separate room in the cardiology department. He was under the treatment of the head of the cardiology department, Dr Parkash Negi.

“Three days ago, a member of the nursing care staff had tested positive. Virbhadra Singh ji’s samples were taken on Thursday night and he was found positive,” IGMC medical superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

The former CM is being shifted to a makeshift hospital at IGMC.

“So far his parameters are normal,” Dr Raj added.

