Visa fraud: Ludhiana couple booked for duping Sangrur family of ₹17L

A Ludhiana-based couple has been booked on charges of cheating a Sangrur resident of ₹17 lakh by promising to arrange an Australian visa for his son. According to Khurmi’s complaint, his son, Tejinder Singh, wanted to go abroad. (HT)

The alleged fraud came to light when the youth was stopped from travelling at Amritsar airport after his visa was found to be fake. The accused have been identified as Amardeep Singh and his wife Gurvinder Kaur, alias Gagan, residents of Vishal Nagar. Amardeep is currently living in Canada.

The case was registered on Thursday on the complaint of Ram Kumar Khurmi, a resident of Bhawanigarh in Sangrur district. According to Khurmi’s complaint, his son, Tejinder Singh, wanted to go abroad.

The family came across a Facebook advertisement for an immigration office run by the accused in Ludhiana and approached them to arrange an Australian visa for Tejinder.

The couple allegedly collected ₹17 lakh from Khurmi in several instalments before handing over a visa to his son. After booking a flight, Tejinder reached Amritsar airport, where he was reportedly informed that the visa was fake and was not allowed to proceed with his journey.

Khurmi then approached the couple and sought a refund. When the money was allegedly not returned, he lodged a complaint with the city police on August 12.

ASI Balwinder Singh, the investigating officer at Durgi police station, said, “Preliminary inquiry was conducted before registering a case against the couple under

Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust , 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 336(1) (forgery), 336(3) (forgery for the purpose of cheating) 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340(2) (using a forged document or electronic record as genuine) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 24 of the Immigration Act. A hunt is on to nab the accused.”

City man booked for cheating Jalandhar trader of ₹22 lakh

A Ludhiana man has been booked for allegedly cheating a Jalandhar-based trader of ₹22.20 lakh by promising to import second hand iPhones from China and sell them in India.

The accused, identified as Surinder Singh, a resident of the Basant Chowk Road area, has been booked under Section 318(4) (forgery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has been registered at Division Number 1 police station following a complaint by Sunil Kumar, a resident of Ram Nagar in Jalandhar.

According to Kumar’s complaint to senior police officials, Surinder Singh proposed importing used iPhones from China at low prices and selling them in the Indian market for a profit.

Kumar agreed to the arrangement and paid him ₹22.20 lakh for the proposed business. He later approached the police, alleging that he had been cheated.

ASI Ravi Kumar, the investigating officer, said, “The FIR was registered against Surinder following a preliminary inquiry and further investigation in the case is underway.”