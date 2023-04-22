Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Kaithal today

Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Kaithal on Sunday to attend a three-day state-level programme on Dhanna Bhagat’s birth anniversary. As per information, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his ministers will also attend the programme. It is for the first time that a state-level programme is being organised on medieval saint’s birth anniversary. HTC Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Kaithal on Sunday to attend a three-day state-level programme on Dhanna Bhagat’s birth anniversary. (PTI File)

Other stories in brief:

Dhankar inaugurates Yamunanagar BJP office

Ambala BJP state president Om Prakash Dhankar, school education minister Kanwar Pal, Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora and other leaders inaugurated the district party office “Yamuna Kamal” in Jagadhari’s Sector 17 on Saturday. Dhankar said his workers will promote the social schemes of the central and state governments through this office and strengthen the party structure. HTC

Theft accused flees police custody in Rewari

Rohtak A man who was arrested in a theft case fled from police custody in Rewari on Friday evening. The incident occurred when Inderjit alias Monu of Jakhala village was brought to his village to recover the stolen items and money. He allegedly pushed a cop and climbed the terrace and fled. A police spokesperson said Inderjit had looted money from a pedestrian after offering him lift in November 2021.“He was arrested on Friday and later produced in a court. Then cops took him to his village to recover the looted amount, from where he fled by pushing a cop,” the spokesman added. HTC

2 Nepalese national killed in Karnal road accident

Karnal Two Nepalese national were killed while a third sustained injuries as the scooter they were riding on rammed into an electricity pole near Devi Lal Chowk on NH 44 in Karnal. As per the police, the deceased were identified as Ravinder, 21, and Gajendra, 20, while the injured Vinod has been admitted to the hospital. Police said the deceased belonged to Nepal and were working in a hotel in Karnal. They added that the duo were reportedly recording a video while riding the scooter and lost control.