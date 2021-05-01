Vulnerable Haryana govt employees to not attend office

The Haryana government has on Saturday issued instructions to exempt from duty employees who fall in the category of persons with severe disabilities and employees suffering from hypertension, blood pressure, heart or lung disease, cancer, other chronic diseases, and pregnant staff.

These employees, whether regular, contractual, outsourced, daily wager or those on ad-hoc basis, will not be called for duty even if they are engaged in essential services, according to an order issued by the state government as a preventive measure for safety of this section of employees.

If required, these employees will work from home, provided they have the necessary infrastructure. This exemption will remain in force till further orders.

Last year on May 8, 2020 and July 16, 2020, the government had issued orders advising that while drawing up roster of staff, employees with severe disabilities may not be called for duty till further orders.

According to the letter issued by the office of chief secretary, it had been brought to the notice of the government that May-July 2020 instructions were not being complied with. The employees were being forced to attend office regularly. “Consequently, they are approaching government for necessary guidance,” reads the letter sent to all administrative secretaries, head of departments and commissioners of all divisions in Haryana, DCs, managing directors, chief administrators of boards/corporations, and registrar of all universities.

Vulnerable persons including employees of the age of 50 years or above, those suffering from hypertension, blood pressure, heart or lung disease, cancer and other chronic disease are at high risk and will not be exposed to any frontline work requiring direct contact with the public.

Similarly, pregnant women employees are also advised to work from home, said a spokesperson.