Walk into ready-to-use factory spaces, begin production: Haryana CS

Haryana is fast emerging as one of India’s most dynamic and business-friendly states, chief secretary Anurag Rastogi said here on Wednesday pointing out how “far from being just a land of highways and harvest” the state is rapidly transforming into a hub of entrepreneurship, innovation and industrial growth.”

He said that a series of reform-driven measures, including “Cluster Plug and Play Scheme” are revolutionising how industries start in Haryana where entrepreneurs no longer need to wait for years to get land, utilities or approvals.

“Instead, they can walk into ready-to-use, pre-equipped factory spaces and begin production immediately,” he said while chairing a meeting.

Stating that the state’s ambition goes beyond cities, he said that under the Programme to Accelerate Development for MSME Advancement (PADMA), Haryana plans to establish mini industrial parks in all 143 blocks of the state, bringing enterprise to the doorsteps of rural youth.

Each park will house at least ten plug-and-play sheds equipped with shared facilities. So far, 16 applications have been received, seven projects have secured final approval, and three more are in-principle cleared. To support this expansion, a new umbrella policy is being framed to provide enhanced incentives to tier-2 and tier-3 towns, encouraging decentralised industrial growth beyond Gurugram and Faridabad.

Rastogi said the PADMA initiative is “the rural industrial revolution of Haryana,” ensuring balanced development and job creation in smaller towns and villages.

Commissioner and Secretary, Industries Amit Kumar Agrawal informed that the state government has eliminated 1,113 compliances across 14 Acts and decriminalised 37 minor provisions, making it easier for entrepreneurs to focus on innovation instead of paperwork.

The simplification includes 842 business-related and 271 citizen-related compliances, with a target to reach 1,500 by December 2025. A deregulation committee was set up on August 27, 2025, to adopt international best practices in administrative reform.

The Invest Haryana Portal (investharyana.in) has become the single window for all business-related services. Entrepreneurs can now apply for 43 incentives, licences and NOCs online, said Agrawal.