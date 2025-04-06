Want work to be done as per rules: Omar’s media adviser

A day after Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said he did not act beyond his authority while transferring 48 administrative officers, chief minister Omar Abdullah’s media adviser Nasir Aslam Wani said they too were aware of their jurisdiction and wanted work to be done according to business rules. Chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)

Wani said, “We made our thoughts clear after the meeting. Our stand is clear. We want work to be done in accordance with the Re-organisation Act and the business rules.”

After LG Sinha ordered the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on April 1, the ruling National Conference (NC) and the Congress are up in arms.

In a joint meeting on Friday, NC and Congress legislators passed a resolution asking the Centre and the LG to ‘respect the mandate’ of the people. The transfers are being seen as the first direct confrontation between the LG and the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who previously maintained cordial relations with the LG and the Centre.