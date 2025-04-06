Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Want work to be done as per rules: Omar’s media adviser

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 06, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Chief minister Omar Abdullah’s media adviser Nasir Aslam Wani said they too were aware of their jurisdiction and wanted work to be done according to business rules

A day after Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha said he did not act beyond his authority while transferring 48 administrative officers, chief minister Omar Abdullah’s media adviser Nasir Aslam Wani said they too were aware of their jurisdiction and wanted work to be done according to business rules.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)
Chief minister Omar Abdullah (HT File)

Wani said, “We made our thoughts clear after the meeting. Our stand is clear. We want work to be done in accordance with the Re-organisation Act and the business rules.”

After LG Sinha ordered the transfer of 48 Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers on April 1, the ruling National Conference (NC) and the Congress are up in arms.

In a joint meeting on Friday, NC and Congress legislators passed a resolution asking the Centre and the LG to ‘respect the mandate’ of the people. The transfers are being seen as the first direct confrontation between the LG and the chief minister Omar Abdullah, who previously maintained cordial relations with the LG and the Centre.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Want work to be done as per rules: Omar’s media adviser
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On