War against drugs needs collective effort, says Punjab governor at Pathankot march

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria led a large anti-drug awareness march in Pathankot, urging people to unite in the fight against drug abuse and work towards making Punjab drug-free. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacting with residents during the anti-drug march in Pathankot on Friday. (HT Photo)

The foot march saw enthusiastic participation from residents, students and members of various social organisations, who were joined by administrative officials and public representatives to spread the message of a drug-free society.

The march began from DAV Public School and passed through Shani Dev Temple, APK Road, Ramlila Ground and Mission Chowk before concluding at Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School.

Addressing the gathering, governor Kataria said drug addiction not only destroyed an individual, but also devastated families and society as a whole. He stressed that keeping the younger generation away from drugs was a shared responsibility and required active participation from all sections of society alongside government efforts.

He called for intensified awareness campaigns in schools and colleges so that children were educated early about the harmful effects of drugs. The governor also urged citizens to promptly inform authorities if they noticed any drug-related activities in their surroundings.

He noted that similar marches have been conducted across various districts of Punjab to encourage youth to stay away from drugs. During his visits, he said, some villages claimed to be completely drug-free. He suggested that such villages should install signboards declaring their achievement to inspire others.

He said funds had been allocated for Village Defence Committees (VDCs) to support anti-drug efforts. He appealed to the district administration to utilise these funds to reward VDC members and individuals who had made significant contributions toward curbing drug abuse.

The event concluded with the governor administering an anti-drug pledge, where participants collectively vowed to contribute towards making Punjab drug-free.

Among those present were secretary to the governor Vivek Pratap Singh, Red Cross Punjab secretary Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, deputy commissioner Pallavi, MLA Ashwani Sharma, former mayor Anil Vasu Deva, SSP Daljinder Singh Dhillon, SDM Arshdeep Singh and other district officials.