War imposed on us but we’ll kill every terrorist, says J&K DGP

Amid the spike in terror attacks, Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) RR Swain on Saturday said that “a war had been imposed on us but every terrorist in J&K will be killed”. Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel standing guard at the national highway ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Jammu on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

After a visit to the border village of Saida Sukhal in Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, where two terrorists were killed and a CRPF jawan made the supreme sacrifice in a protracted encounter on Tuesday and Wednesday, Swain said, “A challenge in the form of terrorism is being thrown at us by Pakistan, which has been rattled by the drastic improvement in Kashmir (post revocation of Article 370 in August 2019).”

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“Unnerved by the positive developments in Kashmir, they (Pakistan) want to keep the pot boiling. How could they (Pakistan deep state) suddenly shut the shop on which they thrived for years? Therefore, they will send terrorists to this side,” he said.

The DGP maintained that at present the number of terrorists in J&K was not big. “They are like rats but with guns and target unarmed and hapless people. We have village defence guard (VDGs), special police officers (SPOs), police, CRPF and the army. How long will they last?”he said.

Swain said people should share information of suspicious movement with security forces but at the same time draw a line between credible information and rumour-mongering to prevent false alarms. “Our officers are swiftly responding to such information and we have got clear instructions from the Centre to strengthen our teams with night vision devices, weapons and training. I assure you that we will kill each one of them (terrorists),” he said.

“We have to admit that a war has been imposed upon us. In every war, the enemy tries to cause harm but we have to change our tactics and devise a strategy to destroy them,” he said.

He warned sympathisers of terrorists of strict deterrent action.

On Thursday, the DGP visited Reasi, where terrorists had attacked a bus of pilgrims in the Pouni area, killing nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others.