War of words between BJP, Congress mayoral candidates as campaigning ends in Karnal

A war of words was witnessed between the mayoral candidates of BJP and Congress on the last day of campaigning for the municipal corporation elections in Karnal on Friday. A war of words was witnessed between the mayoral candidates of BJP and Congress on the last day of campaigning for the municipal corporation elections in Karnal on Friday. (HT File)

While both candidates made the last-ditch efforts since morning, Congress mayoral candidate Manoj Wadhwa organised a debate programme at sector 12, where he invited his BJP rival Renu Bala Gupta hours before the campaigning for the municipal elections ended.

Gupta is a former two-time mayor and is seeking a third term on a BJP ticket, while Wadhwa is a former deputy mayor and has previously contested against former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in the 2014 assembly elections as an INLD candidate.

Wadhwa said that he had invited Gupta and her husband Brij Bhushan Gupta, who is the BJP’s district working president, at “Karnal ki Adalat” programme through an earlier press conference to allow them to keep their “report card” of 10 years tenure.

He said that he waited for them at the venue but was forced to dial them on her number. The call was received by her PA, who denied any information about the programme and showed Gupta’s inability to attend the programme due to her busy schedule.

The Congress leader also took a dig at Karnal BJP MLA Jagmohan Anand for supporting Gupta despite the latter rebelling against her own party for naming the former as nominee for the last year’s assembly election.

Reacting to this, Anand along with Gupta couple addressed a press conference to summarise the campaign and comment on Wadhwa’s claims.

BJP candidate Gupta said, “I’ve avoided personal attacks since the campaign started but all the allegations by him are baseless.”

Anand said that the party is already before the “Janta ki Adalat” that will give its mandate on March 12.