War of words between PDP, NC youth leaders over Omar’s statement

Minutes after former J&K chief minister and NC vice-president Omar Abdullah said he has no association with the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a war of words started between youth leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference (NC).

When on Friday, Omar was asked by reporters whether any meeting of the PAGD is scheduled in the coming days in Kashmir, he feigned ignorance and said he had no affiliation with the PAGD. The PAGD was formed days before the abrogation of Article 370 and 35 A and currently NC, PDP, CPI(M) and Awami National Conference are its constituents.

“I have nothing to do with the PAGD. I am not a member of the alliance, and this question should be asked to the office-bearers of the PAGD,” Omar said.

He said that he is a member of the National Conference. “If there is any meeting you can ask Farooq Abdullah,” he told reporters.

PDP leader and former media adviser to Mehbooba Mufti Tahir Sayeed asked what Omar was doing in the PAGD meetings while sharing picture of Omar in PAGD meetings. “What was Omar doing in PAGD meetings. Was his participation in PAGD meetings just a matter of convenience for him,” Sayeed wrote on X.

Another youth leader of the PDP Zuhaib Yousuf Mir also shared Omar’s picture on X and wrote, “A quote by Nathaniel Hawthorne reads ‘No man for any considerable period can wear one face to himself and another to the multitude, without finally getting bewildered as to which may be the true face’. Not exploiting these images for political purposes but making you realise the unity Kashmir needs right now and the convenience with which you look the other way.”

NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, while defending the former chief minister on social media, said how he could speak on behalf of the PAGD.

“Why are you amplifying something that isn’t accurate? On being asked about PAGD meeting, Omar clarified that he isn’t authorised to speak on behalf of the PAGD. While I understand your frustration on LS elections, relying on a news portal without an official quote is questionable,” Dar wrote on X.

Many leaders within the PDP believe that it’s Omar who wants to break the PAGD. “Omar was never in favour of PAGD, so he is looking for every opportunity to undermine its credibility. Almighty knows what is behind it,” said a leader.