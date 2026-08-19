War of words erupts between Congress, BJP over plan to downsize IAS, IPS officers

A day after the Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced to further reduce the number of IAS, IPS cadre officers in state to tide over fiscal challenges, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the state government for what it termed as “double standard”. Jamwal said that an even more serious issue is that many senior officers in Himachal Pradesh are prioritising central deputation. (HT File)

The CM on Monday had announced that the state government has decided to reduce the sanctioned strength of the IAS cadre from 153 to 130, arguing that the state currently has more administrative officers than it needs and with this the state government will reduce the government’s revenue expenditure by around ₹100-150 crore.

The Hindustan Times in May this year had reported that the cash strapped Himachal Pradesh government had initiated the process of rationalising the cadres of all India services such as IAS, IPS, and IFS officers in order to reduce unnecessary expenditure. The government then had decided that from sanctioned IAS cadre strength of 153 be reduced to 147, while the posts of Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers from 114 to 83.

Speaking to HT on Tuesday, Sukhu said, “We have decided to further reduce the sanctioned strength of the IAS cadre for which the government has written to the Union government regarding the proposed reduction in the IAS cadre. We aim to bring the cadre strength down further to around 110”. Sukhu said, “We are moving Himachal towards self-reliance for which tough decisions have to be taken”.

The CM said Himachal Pradesh had been facing financial challenges after the discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG), which he said had been available to the state since 1952.

Seconding the government’s move, PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh said, “This is a step in the right direction because Himachal Pradesh is a small state and there is a need to strengthen the administrative structure at the grassroots level. Increasing computerisation and the use of artificial intelligence, has made it necessary to reassess the administrative structure.”

He said the proposal had been examined by a cabinet sub-committee, which had looked at the state’s administrative structure and staffing requirements. “The administrative pyramid has become inverted, with more officers at the top and fewer at the lower level. We need to correct this. This is not simply about reducing the cadre. The intention is to have as many officers as are actually required for an efficient bureaucracy in the state,” Singh said. “The proposal has been sent to the central government. Ultimately, the Centre will decide how this is to be done,” he said.

Instead of cutting down IAS, IPS cadre posts cut expenses on retd officers: BJP hits out

Former CM and leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur said, “On one hand, the CM is issuing orders to reduce the number of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers. On the other, he has retained retired officers as advisors for four to five years, granting them most of the perks associated with cabinet rank. Furthermore, a dozen associates have been awarded cabinet rank and are receiving handsome salaries.”

Speaking on Tuesday in Thunag, Thakur said, “Sukhu government refuses to induct new officers who have qualified through the UPSC, yet repeatedly grants extensions to corrupt officers. The state government is providing extension to IAS officers despite facing corruption allegations.”

“The state has suffered more damage from the Sukhu government’s flawed policies than from natural calamities.

BJP state chief spokesperson and MLA Rakesh Jamwal in a scathing attack on the state government’s decision to reduce the cadre strength of IAS, IPS, and IFS officers said, “Will reducing the number of IAS and IPS officers resolve Himachal’s economic distress? If the government genuinely wishes to cut costs, why does it not curb its own wasteful expenditure, financial mismanagement, and corruption?”

Jamwal said that an even more serious issue is that many senior officers in Himachal Pradesh are prioritising central deputation. “The government cannot evade its responsibility by dismissing this as a mere administrative process. If administrative officers lose faith in the government’s functioning and begin to view leaving the state as a better option than working here, it directly impacts governance and development.”