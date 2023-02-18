Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Warm morning in most places in Haryana, Punjab

Warm morning in most places in Haryana, Punjab

Published on Feb 18, 2023 01:30 AM IST

In Haryana, Ambala's low was 13.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal while Hisar's low was 12 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal.

Girls taking selfies on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak on Friday. Minimum temperatures settled above season’s normal levels at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka /HT)
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Minimum temperatures settled above season’s normal levels at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 10.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal while Ludhiana’s minimum settled at 10.3 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal, according to a report of the meteorological department here. Patiala registered a minimum of 11.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal while Pathankot’s low was 13.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 13.6 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala’s low was 13.4 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal while Hisar’s low was 12 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal. Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded their minimum temperatures of 10.2, 9.9, 14, 11.2 and 12 degrees Celsius respectively.

Story Saved
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 18, 2023
