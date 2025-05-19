Warring for all-party consensus on special package for Punjab

The Congress’ Punjab chief, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, on Sunday sought an all-party consensus to seek a special package from the Centre for “saving” the state’s economy. He urged chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to “seriously” pursue the issue of a special package for Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ludhiana MP said he had received “disturbing” feedback from industry leaders who had claimed it was difficult to survive and sustain in Punjab under the current circumstances. (HT File)

In a statement, Warring appealed to all political parties to unite for the sake of Punjab and press the Centre for a bailout package for the state. He offered his party’s support and cooperation in seeking a special package.

The Ludhiana MP said he had received “disturbing” feedback from industry leaders who had claimed it was difficult to survive and sustain in Punjab under the current circumstances. “Punjab’s debt is mounting every year. Let us not indulge in any blame-game anymore and deal with the issue collectively,” he urged Mann and leaders of other parties, saying saving the state’s economy might be the primary task and responsibility of the government but the consequences of its failure would have to be borne by everyone.

Warring warned against the consequences of a “collapsed” economy that would lead to widespread unemployment and, eventually, law-and-order problems.

He said the state government’s ongoing campaign against drugs would be meaningless if it was not coupled with Punjab’s economic revival.

A few days ago, Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa sought from the Centre a package for the growth and development of the state’s six border districts — Fazilka, Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Amritsar.

Bajwa had demanded introduction of a robust economic stimulus package to foster long-term stability and growth in Punjab’s border areas.