Warring lays foundation stone for 20.55 cr Jagraon, Hathur road

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Sep 16, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Ludhiana member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for the much-anticipated project to upgrade the Jagraon to Hathur via Dallaha, Mallah and Chakar road.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president and Ludhiana member of Parliament Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, on Monday, laid the foundation stone for the much-anticipated project to upgrade the Jagraon to Hathur via Dallaha, Mallah and Chakar road.

MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring laying the foundation stone for the project to upgrade Jagraon to Hathur road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring laying the foundation stone for the project to upgrade Jagraon to Hathur road in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

The 24.58-km stretch of road, set to be upgraded and maintained under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY-III), will significantly enhance connectivity and ease travel for residents across several villages. The road, which will be 18 feet wide, will be constructed at a cost of 20.55 crore, with the tender awarded and work to begin soon.

Warring stated that the road project marks just the beginning of many such initiatives in the pipeline.

Warring also sharply criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for the delays in other road projects under central schemes. He pointed out that several central projects had either been delayed or revoked due to the AAP government’s inability to secure the required land on time.

“The incompetence of the Aam Aadmi Party has led to multiple central projects being revoked. Their slow land acquisition processes have caused unnecessary delays, pushing important developmental works into jeopardy. If we leave it to the AAP, all central projects and funds for Punjab and Ludhiana will get revoked,” Warring remarked.

“This upgraded road will serve as a lifeline for the residents, making travel easier, boosting local trade, and improving connectivity to vital services,” he added.

Follow Us On