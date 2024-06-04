Warring thanks Ludhiana voters, others in introspection

After emerging victorious, Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring thanked the people of Punjab while candidates from other parties started introspecting the reasons behind their loss. Warring assured that the Congress would acknowledge this support with service and commitment. (HT File)

Reacting to the results, Warring said, “The people of Punjab have reposed their unfailing trust in the Congress.” He assured that the Congress would acknowledge this support with service and commitment.

In a message to the people of Ludhiana, Warring said that he would always be grateful for reposing faith in him. “Not just for another five years, I will remember this love, affection and trust you have given to me for my entire life,” the message added.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and sitting MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that he was thankful to the voters of Ludhiana who showed confidence in him. “We are leading in five assembly constituencies in the city, but trailing in rural areas. I am thankful to the entire BJP leadership – including Narendra Modi, Union minister Amit Shah, party chief JP Nadda, Punjab chief Sunil Jakhar and especially the district team and party workers who left no stone unturned and worked day and night in the harsh weather. I want to congratulate the BJP for forming the next Union government and Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the third time. I will introspect about the reasons for loss and discuss with my party leadership,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that his family and he had done a lot of hard work and presented a clear vision for our future if voted to power. “Although we did not achieve the desired result, I accept and respect the support from Ludhiana residents. I will continue to fight for the people and pursue our mission. The vote was divided this time. While I received good support in the Dakha constituency, we did not secure as many votes in other rural belts,” he said.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ashok Prashar Pappi said that they worked with all their strength and dedication. “I will continue to serve the people of Ludhiana with energy and enthusiasm. This election saw a division of votes, influenced by the Ram Mandir factor, which split the Hindu vote share and affected our overall performance,” he added.