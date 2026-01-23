Watchman killed during robbery at sports goods store in Jalandhar

Jalandhar :A 65-year-old watchman was killed by two robbers who allegedly looted ₹8.5 lakh from a sports goods store in Jalandhar on Wednesday night, police said. A 65-year-old watchman was killed by two robbers who allegedly looted ₹8.5 lakh from a sports goods store in Jalandhar on Wednesday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Amarjit Singh. His body was spotted on Thursday from a building located in Jalandhar’s sports market area.

Police initially focused their investigation on the robbery. However, following a tip-off from the Ambala police, Amarjit Singh’s body was traced.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Harinder Singh Gill said one of the accused, Sonu, an employee of the sports goods store, along with his accomplice, fled after the crime in the shop owner’s utility vehicle.

“The vehicle met with an accident near Ambala in Haryana. When the Ambala police reached the spot, they found blood stains on the clothes of the occupants and took them into custody. During interrogation, the accused confessed to killing a watchman and dumping his body inside one of the buildings,” Gill said.

He added that the Ambala police informed their Jalandhar counterparts, following which the body was recovered based on the accused’s disclosure.

According to police, Amarjit Singh woke up during the robbery and raised the alarm. “The accused hit him hard on the head and fled after dumping his body in an adjacent building,” police said.

Police teams have been sent to Ambala to bring the accused to Jalandhar for further investigation.

A case has been registered under Sections 103 (murder) and 309 (robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Basti Bawa Khel police station.