Water & sewerage connections of 4 more colonies snapped by Ludhiana MC
A day after action on seven illegal colonies, the municipal corporation (MC) snapped the water and sewerage connections of four more colonies on Tuesday.
The connections of Shiv Shakti Colony near Jaassiyan Road, Grewal Colony near Sanyas Nagar, Natt Colony near Kailash road and Thapar Colony were snapped.
The civic body had initiated a drive to snap the illegal water and sewerage connections of colonies located outside and within the municipal corporation’s (MC) limit on Monday.
The colonies against whom the action was taken included Best Way Colony in Surinder Park; Sukhmani Enclave, Darpan City, Victoria Enclave on Balloke Road; and three private colonies located near Tarsem Hospital, Street No 4 opposites to Hari Singh Nagar and one located near Green Enclave on Ferozepur Road.
On April 28, MC commissioner Pradeep Sabharwal had conducted a meeting with the operation and maintenance (O&M) cell, superintending and executive engineers, and sub-divisional officers regarding illegal and unauthorised colonies in the presence of additional commissioner Rishipal.
A survey conducted by the civic body had identified that 240 colonies, within and outside MC limits, have illegally connected sewerage lines with the sewerage system of Ludhiana MC.
-
Ninth suspect held in Noida pub brawl death case
Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Monday arrested the ninth accused in the murder of a 30-year-old man, who was allegedly assaulted and later succumbed to the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai's injuries, during a brawl between seven employees of a private firm and pub staffers at a pub in Sector 38-A. The suspect is a pub staffer who was seen assaulting the victim Brijesh Kumar Rai in CCTV footage. The incident took place on April 25, over a bill payment.
-
After a day’s dip, Covid-19 cases rise again in Noida
After about 40% dip in fresh Covid-19 cases in a single day on Monday, Gautam Budh Nagar district recorded 170 new cases again on Tuesday. Tuesday recorded the highest cases since infections started rising in early April. On Monday, the district reported 66 fresh cases, which was the lowest since daily cases crossed 100. Officials from the district health department said that the data for the past two days is an anomaly due to bunching.
-
Bronze statue of Lord Parshuram unveiled in Ludhiana
A bronze statue of Lord Parshuram was unveiled at Parshuram Ji Park near Dholewal Chowk on Tuesday in the presence of MLAs Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar Pappi and several others. The statue of the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Lord Parshuram, has been installed by the information and public relations department of the Punjab government.
-
St Stephen's, which was among the first three colleges to be affiliated with Delhi University, was established in 1881. Women were readmitted in 1975, and in 1993-94, they were also admitted into BSc and BA (Pass) courses. From the hesitant 1940s and the awkward 1970s, Delhi University has come a long way in educating and empowering women with multiple co-educational and stand-alone colleges for women showing the way and setting the agenda on gender justice.
-
Food delivery persons in Pune bear brunt of rising fuel prices
PUNE Rising fuel prices have taken a toll on food delivery persons who are now demanding an increase in commission. Since March this year, fuel prices have increased by more than 20% with petrol selling for close to ₹120 per litre in Pune and diesel trading in the retail market at ₹102.67 per litre. The problem for Saurabh, 21, who has been working as a delivery person for the past two-and-a-half years for one such aggregator and others like him is that even CNG hasn't been spared the price hike.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics