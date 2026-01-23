Water to return to PU’s Gandhi Bhawan after a decade, as Phase 1 restoration nears finish

After years of delay, weather setbacks and painstaking conservation planning, Panjab University (PU)’s iconic Gandhi Bhawan is finally inching closer to a long-awaited milestone, with Phase 1 of its restoration-centred on the revival of its reflecting pool, expected to be completed by March this year. The work marks a crucial step in restoring the architectural and symbolic heart of the Grade I heritage structure, which has stood without water in its pool for over a decade. Completed in the early 1960s, Gandhi Bhawan was designed by BP Mathur in collaboration with Pierre Jeanneret. It stands apart from Chandigarh’s predominantly red stone heritage buildings, with its white modernist form symbolising peace and reflection. (Keshav Singh/HT)

At present, groundwork inside the pool is actively underway, with the base being rebuilt layer by layer. Officials associated with the project say this stage is among the most critical, as the underground structure, more than 60 years old, had deteriorated significantly over time. “The material beneath was in a fragile condition. Repairing, recasting and strengthening it requires time and repeated checks,” said Manish Sharma, chairperson of the department of Gandhian and Peace Studies.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said testing related to the pool structure is currently in progress, a process that had remained pending for several years due to administrative and technical challenges. “This testing is extremely important. We are hopeful that Phase 1 will be completed by March,” she said, adding that every step is being evaluated to ensure long-term durability rather than short-term fixes.

Drainage system completely restored

Officials confirmed that the drainage system linked to the pool has now been completely restored – a key prerequisite before the introduction of water. With drainage in place, work on the pool’s ground layering is being carried out cautiously. Once the pool is fully established, water will need to be retained round-the-clock. Experts involved in the restoration explain that allowing the pool to dry intermittently could damage the newly laid ground layers due to heat exposure.

According to Sharma, the restoration team is proceeding with constant scrutiny. “We are in continuous touch with the contractor. The entire construction team is moving slowly and carefully to preserve the heritage character of the building and ensure the base is permanent and structurally sound,” he said. Safeguarding the side walls of the pool has also been prioritised, with multiple inspections mandated at every stage.

Environmental factors have played a major role in delaying the project. Repeated monsoons and unforeseen weather conditions forced work to halt several times over the years, affecting timelines. Vegetation that grew around the water body during the long dry spell has further complicated matters. Officials said the deep rooted growth will be removed only after the pool structure is fully stabilised to prevent further damage during excavation.

As Phase 1 progresses, preparatory work for Phase 2 has begun. This phase will involve recasting select exterior panels using hand crushed stone to match the original material, a time consuming process aimed at maintaining architectural authenticity.

