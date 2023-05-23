Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Locked water vending machines leave passengers parched at Chandigarh railway station

ByShailee Dogra, Chandigarh
May 23, 2023 01:10 AM IST

It was in 2016 when railways had installed water vending machines at the Chandigarh railway station for passengers to get potable water at nominal rates

Amid the soaring temperatures, the water vending machines installed at the Chandigarh railway station are lying defunct and locked, forcing passengers to purchase more expensive packaged water bottles from shops at the station.

Since their installation on June 26, 2016, the water vending machines at the Chandigarh railway station remained riddled with problems and were eventually locked. (Sant Arora/HT)
“For the last few months the machines have been lying locked. But even after summer has reached the peak sizzle, the machines remain unavailable, so we are forced to spend on bottled water,” said Pawan Verma of Hallomajra, who travels regularly via the station.

It was in 2016 when the Union ministry of railways had installed water vending machines at railway stations for passengers to get potable water at nominal rates. In Chandigarh, the machines were inaugurated on June 26, 2016, for the convenience of passengers, who could get 300 ml water for just 1. The installation of the water vending machines was handled by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC).

However, since installation, these machines remained riddled with problems and were eventually locked. “These machines hardly worked and thus failed the purpose for which they were installed. The tender for maintenance has expired and new tender has not been invited,” a senior railway official.

The railways have now written to IRCTC to remove these machines. “These machines were not working properly and complaints had been pouring since day one. These were eventually locked owing to expiry of the tender. We have now written to IRCTC to get these machines removed,” said another official.

“The new policy has been approved and new machines will soon be installed at all railway stations. We will be floating tenders soon for the division,” said Mandeep Singh Bhatia, divisional railway manager, Ambala.

