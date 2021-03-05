Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project
For providing relief from rain and sewage accumulation on Chandigarh Road (NH-95) and adjoining areas of Sectors 32, 32-A, and 39 among others, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the project to install a storm sewer line from Vardhman Chowk up to Buddha Nullah point on Tajpur Road.
The project worth ₹4.4 crore will be carried out by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and funds will be provided by NHAI. Through the sewer line, which will move through Sector 32-A main road, rainwater will be directly discharged into the nullah.
After getting approval from the higher authorities, NHAI project director, Chandigarh, Pardeep Atri has asked MC officials to move forward with the tendering process and submit bank account details so that the funds can be transferred.
MLA Sanjay Talwar said the main sewer line on Chandigarh Road overflows due to dumping of waste by dyeing, washing and other industrial units in the MC sewer lines.
During monsoon, rainwater accumulation is witnessed on Chandigarh Road and adjoining areas for days, troubling the residents and commuters.
“To resolve the issue, we had taken up the matter with NHAI last year and field visits were also conducted on Chandigarh Road and areas nearby where rain and sewage accumulate during the rainy season. NHAI chairperson Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has accepted our demands and the project has now been approved. It will be completed within six months,” said Talwar.
Residents said it will be a major relief for the area if the MC is able to find a solution to water accumulation on Chandigarh Road during the monsoon season.
A resident of Chandigarh Road, Premjit Singh, said, “The residents have been raising hue and cry over the issue for a long time, but the authorities had till now failed to resolve the problem. The accumulated water even enters the houses. If the authorities are able to find a solution to this, then it will be a major relief.”
