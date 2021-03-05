IND USA
Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project
The wastewater will be discharged in the Buddha Nullah.

chandigarh news

Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project

The 4.4 crore project is expected to be completed in six months; it will be carried out by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and funds will be provided by NHAI
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:44 PM IST

For providing relief from rain and sewage accumulation on Chandigarh Road (NH-95) and adjoining areas of Sectors 32, 32-A, and 39 among others, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has approved the project to install a storm sewer line from Vardhman Chowk up to Buddha Nullah point on Tajpur Road.

The project worth 4.4 crore will be carried out by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and funds will be provided by NHAI. Through the sewer line, which will move through Sector 32-A main road, rainwater will be directly discharged into the nullah.

After getting approval from the higher authorities, NHAI project director, Chandigarh, Pardeep Atri has asked MC officials to move forward with the tendering process and submit bank account details so that the funds can be transferred.

MLA Sanjay Talwar said the main sewer line on Chandigarh Road overflows due to dumping of waste by dyeing, washing and other industrial units in the MC sewer lines.

During monsoon, rainwater accumulation is witnessed on Chandigarh Road and adjoining areas for days, troubling the residents and commuters.

“To resolve the issue, we had taken up the matter with NHAI last year and field visits were also conducted on Chandigarh Road and areas nearby where rain and sewage accumulate during the rainy season. NHAI chairperson Sukhbir Singh Sandhu has accepted our demands and the project has now been approved. It will be completed within six months,” said Talwar.

Residents said it will be a major relief for the area if the MC is able to find a solution to water accumulation on Chandigarh Road during the monsoon season.

A resident of Chandigarh Road, Premjit Singh, said, “The residents have been raising hue and cry over the issue for a long time, but the authorities had till now failed to resolve the problem. The accumulated water even enters the houses. If the authorities are able to find a solution to this, then it will be a major relief.”

chandigarh news

Punjab CM trashes allegation of rejecting Covaxin, calls it 'BJP's propaganda'

ANI, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:59 PM IST
The CM was responding to a question during an informal media interaction after taking the first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at Civil Hospital in Mohali.
chandigarh news

Waterlogging in Ludhiana: NHAI approves storm sewer line project

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 10:44 PM IST
The 4.4 crore project is expected to be completed in six months; it will be carried out by Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) and funds will be provided by NHAI
chandigarh news

HP’s economy to shrink by 6.2% this fiscal: Economic Survey

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:21 PM IST
Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown took a toll on economic activity, particularly in horticulture and tourism sectors
chandigarh news

Punjab House panel to probe torture claims of farm activists

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Speaker Rana KP Singh constituted the panel after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh referred the demand of Aam Aadmi Party member Kanwar Sandhu to him
chandigarh news

Punjab assembly passes resolution for unconditional withdrawal of Centre’s farm laws

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh moves resolution, while AAP demands he clarify if he was part of the Centre’s high-powered panel on the farm laws
chandigarh news

Akali MLAs suspended for budget session for disrupting Punjab CM’s speech

By Ravinder Vasudeva
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:13 PM IST
Speaker’s action after Akali members raised anti-government slogans when Capt Amarinder Singh criticised SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur for justifying the farm laws when the Centre was preparing to introduce them in Parliament
chandigarh news

Illicit liquor racket busted in Amritsar, 11 held with 58-tonne ‘lahan’

By Anil Sharma
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Amritsar rural police also recovered 4.61 lakh ML of illicit liquor, nine stills, 41 drums, six LPG cylinders, 22 kg of opium plants and 10 tarpaulins from Lakhuwal village in Ajnala sub division
chandigarh news

Can’t deny maternity leave to woman if she’s mother through surrogacy: HC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:01 PM IST
Kullu teacher moves Himachal Pradesh high court after leave request rejected; HC says to distinguish between mother who begets a child through surrogacy and a natural mother would result in insulting womanhood
chandigarh news

Don’t agree with term ‘love jihad’, says Haryana Dy CM

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 08:55 AM IST
  • Dushyant Chautala said that his Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, will support the move to enact a law for stopping forced religious conversion
chandigarh news

Crackdown on dissent worrisome, dangerous: Akal Takht acting jathedar

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:21 AM IST
AMRITSAR Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Thursday said that crackdown on the people dissenting amid the farmers’ stir is worrisome and dangerous
chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Chandiigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:06 AM IST
  • The budget session comes at a time when the ruling combine is grappling with too many dissensions and conflicts amid the ongoing farmers’ protests against the Centre’s new farm laws.
chandigarh news

ED arrests key accused in Nature Heights Infra scam

By Gagandeep Jassowal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST
ED sources said during the probe, several illegal properties of the firms involved in the scam were found to be registered in the name of accused Rajiv Rattan Dhingra
chandigarh news

Haryana budget session: Cong to bring no-confidence motion

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:34 AM IST
STRAP: Ruling BJP-JJP combine is grappling with internal conflicts The budget session of Haryana assembly, beginning Friday, is set to be a stormy affair with Congress, the principal Opposition party in the House announcing to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government
chandigarh news

Hundreds of teachers protest at Panjab University over pay scales

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Teachers of Panjab University were on mass casual leave and even boycotted the conduct of examinations to press for pay scales as per the 7th pay commission
chandigarh news

Chandigarh house grab case: DSP Ram Gopal’s role under scanner, brother held

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 12:14 AM IST
The FIR details that a meeting regarding the deal of the 338 square yards house was held at his office and he helped manage documents for it
