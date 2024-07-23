Waterlogging issues persist in Kharar, SDM forms committee

Nearly eight months after Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan had inaugurated a ₹4-crore sewer pipeline project on Nijjer Road, residents are yet to see any development. While Kharar residents struggle for daily commutes, business of nearby shopkeepers are worst hit as customers are not able to reachshops due to waterlogged roads. (HT Photo)

The situation is so adverse that Kharar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurmandar Singh has now constituted a committee to resolve the water blockage.

At present, sewer pipelines in the area are smaller, with a diameter of 304.8 mm, causing blockage due to which the sewage overflows on the road.

There are around 17 housing societies in the area which were built 10-12 years ago.

While residents struggle for daily commutes, business of nearby shopkeepers are worst hit as customers are not able to reachshops due to waterlogged roads.

Former president of SBP Homes Shiv Kumar said, “Despite numerous pleadings and complaints to the local administration, nothing has changed. Moreover, we are unable to operate our sewage treatment plant (STP) in the society due to scanty sewers, which affects 2,500 to 3,000 people living in 750 flats.”

Housing societies, like Acme Heights, suffer from a similar situation whereas other societies took to constructing steep ramps at their entrance to prevent water entering inside, but the outer road still remains in a pathetic state.

Kharar Municipal corporation (MC)president Jaspreet Kaur said, “The tender regarding installation of sewer pipelines was cleared from assembly house two years back but we could not start the work as it was not passed by the local government for long. Now that it has been approved, we shall install pipelines immediately after the monsoon.”

Despondent sellers resort to illegal construction

Shopkeepers on Chajju Majra Road have resorted to illegal construction to avoid water entering their shops.

After authorities did not pay heed to their several requests, shop owners have constructed platforms outside their shops.

“Due to poor roads, water used to enter our shops and we struggled to get any customers. Thus, we were forced to shell ₹50,000 to build platforms in front of our shops for halting the water flow shelling,” Gurmeet Kaur, a restaurant owner said.

A few shops have been permanently closed due to the overflowing water menace.

Municipal councillor Manmohan Singh said, “The tiles will be placed in front of these shops before the end of the month to resolve shopkeepers’ difficulty.”

Residents of Shivalik City, Landran Road, face extensive waterlogging issues.

“We cannot step out of our houses. It gets impossible for us to even reach our cars or step out from them without being drenched. School buses are unable to enter lanes which causes difficulty for parents to drop off their kids. Children even have to walk barefoot to their houses,” Rinkle Pathak, a Shivalik City resident said.

Kharar SDM said a committee has been formed to resolve issues of waterlogging on roads.

He added that the installation of an STP in Shivalik City is also underway.

“We have proposed three STPs in Kharar to the local government. This might take some time due to legal complications and approvals but efforts are being made,” he added.

Mohali sets up control room

Meanwhile, as a pre-emptive measure after last year’s monsoon devastation, Mohali administration has set up a control room to resolve complaints. Residents can call at 01722219506 to lodge their complaint. Assistant deputy commissioner (ADC) Viraj Tidke said, “Residents can immediately call at the helpline numbers and our teams will reach at their doorstep in case of emergency or flooding amid monsoon. The authorities concerned have been directed to clean drains and roads to avoid stagnation.”