Waterlogging will be eradicated from Punjab at earliest, says CM Mann
: Vowing to eradicate the problem of waterlogging from Punjab at the earliest, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday instructed the officials to prepare a foolproof plan to check the menace, causing losses to farmers in the state.
Mann was on a tour of the waterlogging-affected villages of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts.
“Prepare a foolproof plan for ensuring that the scourge of water logging is eliminated in the entire state at the earliest,” the CM instructed the officials, adding that the government will start work on the project on a war footing so that the devastation caused by waterlogging is checked immediately.
The CM said that there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause as the state government is duty bound to address the woes of the farmers of the region and will take all possible corrective measures for giving relief to them.
“The previous governments have never taken this problem seriously due to which the situation has aggravated now. The faulty planning and haphazard execution of anti-water logging measures during previous regimes have added to the woes of the farmers of the region,” he said.
He said that the food growers of the state will be duly compensated for the losses incurred by them due to the nature’s fury, instructing the officers to immediately start disbursement of the compensation to the affected farmers.
The CM also asked the officials to ensure that girdawari for assessing the loss incurred by the farmers is conducted without any delay.
Reiterating that the state government was committed to fulfill every promise made to the people of state, he said that on the 75th Independence Day next month, 75 aam aadmi clinics will be dedicated to people for providing them free medical treatment.
He said that the state government is also making efforts for finding a viable solution for the problem of paddy straw burning in the state. The CM said that the state government has also flagged the issue with the union government, expressing hope that this problem will be solved at the earliest.
Cabinet minister Baljeet Kaur, MLAs Jagdeep Kamboj, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP Bhupinder Singh also accompanied the CM.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
