Waterlogging will be eradicated from Punjab at earliest, says CM Mann

: Vowing to eradicate the problem of waterlogging from Punjab at the earliest, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday instructed the officials to prepare a foolproof plan to check the menace, causing losses to farmers in the state.

Mann was on a tour of the waterlogging-affected villages of Sri Muktsar Sahib and Fazilka districts.

“Prepare a foolproof plan for ensuring that the scourge of water logging is eliminated in the entire state at the earliest,” the CM instructed the officials, adding that the government will start work on the project on a war footing so that the devastation caused by waterlogging is checked immediately.

The CM said that there is no dearth of funds for this noble cause as the state government is duty bound to address the woes of the farmers of the region and will take all possible corrective measures for giving relief to them.

“The previous governments have never taken this problem seriously due to which the situation has aggravated now. The faulty planning and haphazard execution of anti-water logging measures during previous regimes have added to the woes of the farmers of the region,” he said.

He said that the food growers of the state will be duly compensated for the losses incurred by them due to the nature’s fury, instructing the officers to immediately start disbursement of the compensation to the affected farmers.

The CM also asked the officials to ensure that girdawari for assessing the loss incurred by the farmers is conducted without any delay.

Reiterating that the state government was committed to fulfill every promise made to the people of state, he said that on the 75th Independence Day next month, 75 aam aadmi clinics will be dedicated to people for providing them free medical treatment.

He said that the state government is also making efforts for finding a viable solution for the problem of paddy straw burning in the state. The CM said that the state government has also flagged the issue with the union government, expressing hope that this problem will be solved at the earliest.

Cabinet minister Baljeet Kaur, MLAs Jagdeep Kamboj, Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar, Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal and SSP Bhupinder Singh also accompanied the CM.