Way forward for Haryana govt as internal conflict engulfs HSGMC

The Haryana government will have to work out an amicable mechanism to transfer the assets of 48 SGPC controlled gurdwaras to Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC) amid an internecine struggle between HSGMC president Baljit Singh Daduwal and his predecessor Jagdish Singh Jhinda for the control of the top Sikh body in the state. Hitender Rao takes a closer look at the modalities of constituting the management committee, its composition, elections, assets in question, fate of the SGPC employees and constitution of a special court to adjudicate disputes.

How will the state government initiate the process of takeover of gurdwara properties?

It can dissolve the existing HSGMC and nominate an ad-hoc committee of 41 members to take over the moveable and immovable assets of the SGPC controlled gurdwaras and manage them till elections are held for constituting a new committee, as per the HSGMC Act. The 41 members of the ad-hoc committee can elect their president.

How many members can be there in the regular committee?

There will be 49 members. Forty elected members and nine members co-opted by the elected members. Amongst the nine, two members will be co-opted from amongst Sikh women, three will be co-opted from scheduled castes and backward classes, two having extensive knowledge of Sikh tenets and two members will be co-opted from amongst the presidents of registered Singh Sabhas. The term of the committee will be five years.

How many gurdwaras and their assets will come under HSGMC now?

A total of 52 gurdwaras will come under its control. These include eight historical gurdwaras, 17 gurdwaras having an annual income of more than ₹ 20 lakhs and 27 gurdwaras having an annual income of less than ₹ 20 lakhs, as per the schedule I, II and III of the Act. Right now, only four gurdwaras are under the control of HSGMC.

Gurdwaras under HSGMC’s control

Sixth and ninth Patshahi, Cheeka in Kaithal, ninth Patshahi and Dayoddhi Sahib ninth Patshahi, both at Thanesar in Kurukshetra and ninth Patshahi, Jagadhri in Yamunanagar.

Can more gurdwaras come under HSGMC?

A registered Singh Sabha can decide by a resolution adopted by three-fourth majority of its total membership for affiliating a local gurdwara to the HSGMC. If the HSGMC agrees, all the assets and liabilities of that gurdwara will vest in it. The law also provides that HSGMC can send a list of gurdwara and their properties for getting them declared as an historical or notified gurdwara to the state government.

What will be the fate of the SGPC employees working in gurdwaras in Haryana?

The law provides that all employees presently working under the SGPC or any local management shall be deemed to be under the employment of new management or the executive board or the local management of gurdwara.

What kind of dispute redressal mechanisms have been provided in the law?

The Act provides for a special court to decide petitions disputing whether a person is a Sikh or not for the purpose of registration as a voter or contesting polls, whether a person is qualified for being elected as a member of the committee, and to settle disputes between the committee and its employees including the former. Its decisions can be challenged before the high court.

What about settling disputes regarding assets and funds?

The law provides for setting up a Sikh gurdwara judicial commission to adjudicate disputes pertaining to gurdwara properties, funds and inter-se disputes between various gurdwaras and private persons or institutions.

How will election disputes be resolved?

The commissioner, gurdwara elections or his nominee will adjudicate all the election petitions and their decision will be final. The Act has barred the jurisdiction of civil courts to hear any election petition pertaining to gurdwara polls except the election offences.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON