Weapons recovery| Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria sent to 10-day Mohali police remand

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria was produced before the Kharar court on Monday, from where he was sent to 10-day police remand. He was brought on a production warrant from Jalandhar.

Jaggu’s name had surfaced in a case registered under the Arms Act on September 9.

On Friday, around 4pm, the Kharar police had put up a blockade near a school in the city after a tip-off that a black colored BMW car with illegal weapons was coming from Chandigarh to Kharar. After recovering 11 illegal weapons from the car, police had arrested the accused identified as Manpreet Singh alias Bhima, a resident of Doraha in Ludhiana, on the spot.

During police interrogation, the accused had named gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

Earlier in the day, he was presented before Jalandhar court after his remand in another illegal weapons’ case, dating back to 2014, had ended.

The Amritsar police had also sought his remand, but the court decided to hand over his remand to Mohali police.