Weather to improve tomorrow onwards: J&K MeT office
With a moderate spell of rain witnessed in J&K, the MeT office on Friday said that weather will improve Saturday onwards as there is no prediction of any major weather event till next week.
Kashmir has recorded rains on Thursday while Friday brought showers at some places. Upper reaches of Kashmir observed light snowfall, bringing down the day and night temperature.
“Widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm, hailstorm at some places and snowfall over the higher reaches occurred during the last two days in J&K. Weather is most likely to remain cloudy at most places of J&K with intermittent light rain/snowfall over the higher reaches. Expect gradual improvement from this evening,” MeT office said in a statement adding that overall there is no forecast of any major rain next week. “A brief spell of occasional rainfall with thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.”
The Valley had been reeling under hot and dry weather with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees above normal in March and April.
The deficiency was due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture.The cities of Jammu and Srinagar were also largely dry this year, though the phenomenon was nothing new.
Srinagar recorded 10.3mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours and registered a temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius.
Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded 15.4mm of rainfall and sub -zero temperature was observed at night.
The winter as well as spring this year has mostly recorded relatively less precipitation.
In the last week of February, the Valley had seen a spell of widespread. The latest spell of rain was welcomed by fruit growers who were worried due to absence of rain and snow in the past two months that had led to early flowering in their fruit orchards.
Delhi: Shot fired during scuffle at Rohini court; two hurt
Delhi Police officers who visited the court complex said the bullet hit the ground and concrete projectile hit a lawyer and another person, causing minor injuries on their chest and hand.
Jammu terror attack: Had no idea terrorists were hidden in our bathroom, says house owner
The owner of the house where the terrorists took shelter on Friday recalled how the army rescued Mohammad Anwar Hussain, who is in his 40s' family. Mohammad Anwar Hussain, who is in his 40s, said, “After the attack, they came running to my house and hid themselves in an old washroom in the backyard in the night. I was not present at the house. My wife and two young daughters were sleeping inside and the AC was on.”
Bail for Pearls Group director in ₹60k crore Ponzi scam case
Chander Bhushan Dhillon, Pearls Group’s director for legal affairs and other directors were arrested by the CBI in December 2021 in connection with a case filed against the firm. According to investigators, the group floated several Ponzi schemes and collected about ₹60,000 crore from 55 million investors across the country.
Jai Ram a remote controlled CM: Sukhu
Lying low after their dismal performances in the assembly polls in four states, Congress' former HP president and Nadaun legislator Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu rained scathing attack on chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over misgovernance and corruption. Sukhu claimed that Jai Ram was more focused on the party's work and functioning rather than devoting time to redressal of public grievances. Sukhu also mocked the rallies and roadshows being organised by the BJP and the AAP.
Delhi: Order on DAMEPL’s plea seeking interest reserved
The dispute between the two companies has its origin in an agreement signed by DMRC with DAMEPL in August 2008 for the design, installation, commissioning, operation and maintenance of the 22.7-kilometre Airport Metro Express line. As part of the agreement, DMRC was to carry out the design and construction of the project structure. In October 2012, the consortium of Reliance Infrastructure and Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles SA terminated the concession agreement citing failure of DMRC to cure defects in the structure supporting the Airport line.
