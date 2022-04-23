Weather to improve tomorrow onwards: J&K MeT office

With a moderate spell of rain witnessed in J&K, the MeT office on Friday said that weather will improve Saturday onwards as there is no prediction of any major weather event till next week.

Kashmir has recorded rains on Thursday while Friday brought showers at some places. Upper reaches of Kashmir observed light snowfall, bringing down the day and night temperature.

“Widespread light to moderate rain/thunderstorm, hailstorm at some places and snowfall over the higher reaches occurred during the last two days in J&K. Weather is most likely to remain cloudy at most places of J&K with intermittent light rain/snowfall over the higher reaches. Expect gradual improvement from this evening,” MeT office said in a statement adding that overall there is no forecast of any major rain next week. “A brief spell of occasional rainfall with thunderstorm can’t be ruled out.”

The Valley had been reeling under hot and dry weather with temperatures hovering 8-10 degrees above normal in March and April.

The deficiency was due to the absence of any strong western disturbance or the winds blowing from the Mediterranean bringing moisture.The cities of Jammu and Srinagar were also largely dry this year, though the phenomenon was nothing new.

Srinagar recorded 10.3mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours and registered a temperature of 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Tourist resort of Gulmarg recorded 15.4mm of rainfall and sub -zero temperature was observed at night.

The winter as well as spring this year has mostly recorded relatively less precipitation.

In the last week of February, the Valley had seen a spell of widespread. The latest spell of rain was welcomed by fruit growers who were worried due to absence of rain and snow in the past two months that had led to early flowering in their fruit orchards.