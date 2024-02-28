Week to go for convocation, Panjab University still to decide attire

With just over a week to go for Panjab University’s (PU) 71st annual convocation, the varsity is still mulling over how to adopt traditional Indian attire for the convocation ceremony which will be held on March 7. With the date getting closer, it seems likely that this year too the earlier practice of using gowns will continue. A member of the committee described that the idea of Nehru jackets hasn’t been accepted by all as they are tailor-fit while robes are of universal size. (HT File Photo)

The issue was raised in the senate meeting last week to approve Honoris Causa degrees and PU Ratna awards for this year’s convocation. Senator Davesh Moudgil had highlighted how in the last convocation they had been told that a committee has been formed to dwell over ethnic wear, and it’s been a year now with no progress done. “Why didn’t the committee members bring up this matter in time? The gowns are reminiscent of our colonial past and it reflects poorly on the varsity that they are still using them for the convocation,” he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Committee meetings were held on February 23 and 26. According to the minutes, the committee is deliberating about introducing Nehru jackets and using stoles for the PU senators and the awardees. However, chairperson Yojna Rawat said that no decision has been reached as of now.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig said, “We are currently deliberating on this issue. We want that the varsity prestige should be reflected in whatever new attire is chosen.”

A member of the committee described that the idea of Nehru jackets hasn’t been accepted by all as they are tailor-fit while robes are of universal size. Hence, a similar attire is needed. Further, the committee doesn’t want to take a knee-jerk reaction, and the idea of changing convocation attire for the students has already been put on hold for the next session.

The member described that uniformity is needed in the attire with some distinction as currently the V-C wears a golden robe and the registrar wears a silver robe.

Since the convocation attire is specified under the PU Calendar, it will have to be amended. This will have to go to the regulations committee before it is cleared and later have to be approved by the senate, shared another member.

In contrast, Punjab Engineering College (PEC) senate had approved traditional attire for the convocation in September 2022. In 2019, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had issued a circular to all public and private universities urging them to ditch the gowns and to adopt traditional attire for convocations.