Well-equipped to handle Covid surge: Chandigarh adviser

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday carried out a “mock drill” at different government and private hospitals and took stock of its Covid preparedness.

Amid rising infections in China and other parts of the world, the central government has directed all states and UTs to step up surveillance and review preparation for management of cases.

Urging residents to get fully vaccinated, UT adviser Dharam Pal said, “All arrangements were found to be satisfactory during the mock drill. Chandigarh hospitals are well-equipped to handle any surge in Covid cases. We have adequate infrastructure, including ICU beds, oxygen beds, oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, medicines, ambulances and other required facilities.”

So far, no Covid-related restrictions have been put in place ahead of the New Year celebrations.

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “All oxygen-generating plants in Chandigarh hospitals are functional. Sufficient liquid oxygen is available at all major hospitals, including Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Sector 12 Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32; and Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. We also have sufficient oxygen cylinders. The health department has maintained a buffer stock of all required medicines”.

“All ventilators are in working condition and engineers are inspecting each machine. There is no shortage of qualified staff, and if need be more people will be hired. An isolation ward has also been created in both GMCH-32 and GMSH-16. At present, minimum beds are reserved for Covid patients so that normal patient care is not affected. More beds will be added, if need be,” he added.

Wear masks: PGI tells staff

PGIMER director Dr Vivek Lal has directed staff to wear masks as a precautionary measure. A 70-minute mock drill, where a volunteer, posing as a Covid patient, reported at the emergency OPD of the institute, was also conducted. All required medicines, consumables, equipment, and signage were found available at different designated areas, hospital officials said.