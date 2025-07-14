West Bengal CM slams house arrest of Omar

Expressing shock, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that what happened to J&K chief minister is unacceptable. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (File)

“What is wrong in visiting the graveyard of martyrs? This is not only unfortunate, it also snatches the democratic right of a citizen. What happened this morning to an elected chief minister @OmarAbdullah is unacceptable. Shocking. Shameful,” West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee wrote on X.

On Monday morning J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and his National Conference colleagues dodged police curbs, sprinted on foot and scaled a wall to pay tributes to July 13 martyrs, a day after all political leaders of Kashmir and cabinet ministers of the NC were not allowed to visit the Mazar-e-Shohada (1931 martyrs’ graveyard) in Srinagar’s Old City.

J&K chief minister faced authoritarian high handedness: Mirwaiz

“Power teaches little, Powerlessness teaches more! Today the CM sahab @omarabdullah tasted the bitter medicine of authoritarian high handedness and subsequent helplessness that common Kashmiri’s face everyday in different forms, as all agency and space is denied to them. Hoping this experience shifts his focus to what is the first priority of every people- upholding of their dignity and their fundamental rights and work sincerely towards its restoration,” Mirwaiz Umar Farooq wrote on X.

PDP terms incident as brutal assault on idea of democracy

“When @OmarAbdullah, the elected CM, is manhandled by police, it’s not just an insult to one individual, it’s a brutal assault on the very idea of democracy in J&K. This wasn’t a push, it was a deliberate humiliation of an elected government. The self-respect of the CM, his cabinet, and the mandate of the people has been crushed under the boots of a police state, acting on orders from those who treat J&K like a colony, not a constitutional unit. If this isn’t your red line Omar Sahib, what is?,” Peoples Democratic Party vice-president Aditya Gupta wrote on X.