Western Command of BSF honours 37 personnel for meritorious service

The Border Security Force of the Western Command organised an investiture ceremony at the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) on Wednesday to honour both serving and retired personnel with Police Medals for Meritorious Service. The event was attended by Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and other dignitaries from the civil and police administration from Mohali, Chandigarh and Panchkula. Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria awarding medals to BSF officers during its investiture ceremony at NIPER, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

A total of 37 officers, subordinate officers and other ranking officers were awarded Police Medals for their service spanning over 18 years.

Satish S Khandare, IPS, additional director general of BSF Western Command, welcomed the chief guest and other attendees, reflecting on the BSF’s history and paying homage to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Kataria addressed the gathering and lauded the BSF’s role in securing India’s border. He acknowledged the BSF’s contribution in helping the civil administration during law and order situations, counter-insurgency operations, and providing support during parliamentary and assembly elections. The administrator further congratulated the medal recipients.

The Police Medal for Meritorious Service is an award for personnel of the Central Armed Police Force and state police who have dedicated more than 18 years of exemplary service to the nation.