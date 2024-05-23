 What Congress couldn’t do in 60 years, we did in 10 years: Nitin Gadkari says in Chandigarh - Hindustan Times
What Congress couldn’t do in 60 years, we did in 10 years: Nitin Gadkari says in Chandigarh

ByHillary Victor, Chandigarh
May 23, 2024 09:36 AM IST

Addressing people during a meeting held at Sector 30 in support of BJP’s Chandigarh candidate Sanjay Tandon, Gadkari said that the Congress got to serve the country for 75 years but did not do good on its promises.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) did in 10 years what the Congress couldn’t do in 60 years.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and BJP candidate Sanjay Tandon during a meeting in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (HT File)
He said there was a time when the country was reeling under shortage of money, but now there is no dearth of funds but a dearth of good leaders.

The BJP leader further said that in the last 10 years, India has seen a “development revolution”.

Asking people to vote for Tandon, he said, “This election is not for Tandon or any other person, but for the future of the country.”

“Under the right leadership, the country will progress and become a world leader,” said the union minister.

He further said people can see his government and ministry’s work for themselves. “My ministry has done work worth 50 lakh crore. I could do work worth 25 to 30 lakh crore more.”

He also cited the works done at Atal Tunnel, Ladakh, Leh and Srinagar, while adding that Asia’s largest tunnel is being constructed in Zojila at a cost of 12,000 crore.

“All this happened because you chose the BJP 10 years ago,” said Gadkari.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh Congress spokesperson Rajiv Sharma criticised the Union transport minister for not keeping his promise of solving the city’s traffic problems. Gadkari had assured of launching sky buses five years ago while seeking votes for Kirron Kher. “They had claimed there would be a revolution in local transportation but people of Chandigarh are still waiting for the promise to be fulfilled,” he said. Gadkari may have forgotten what he had promised but today he has come to Chandigarh again with new promises and slogans to mislead the people.

    Hillary Victor

    Hillary Victor is a Special Correspondent at Chandigarh. He covers Chandigarh administration, municipal corporation and all political parties.

Follow Us On