What exactly is difference between BJP & NC today: PDP corners Omar

A day after J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that he is not ready to include BJP in the government to get statehood back and he would rather resign than enter into an alliance with the BJP, PDP said that Omar’s government is no different from the BJP and said that National Conference has shunned its own manifesto and aligned with the agenda of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Para (File)

On Wednesday, while addressing a rally, Omar had blamed both Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti of forming the government in J&K with BJP’s support despite the fact they could have formed government without this support and said he will prefer to resign than forming government with BJP.

PDP legislative party leader Waheed ur Rehman Para on Wednesday responded J&K CM by saying that currently there is no difference between NC and the BJP.

‘CM @OmarAbdullah sb says he won’t accept statehood if it means aligning with the BJP. However, my question to Omar sb is, what exactly is the difference between BJP & NC today? You’ve abandoned your own manifesto & strictly aligned yourself with PM Modi’s agenda,” Para said in a long post on X.

He said currently NC is putting no fight for the restoration of Article 370. “No protection of land & resources,no effort to bring back local prisoners, no stand on revocation of bans on socio-religious organisations, Waqf remains under BJP control yet you’ve stayed silent.”

Para said under the rule of Omar Abdullah, an elected MLA is in jail due to bureaucratic overreach, yet he is silent. “Under your rule, an elected MP is in jail, yet you are silent. Under your leadership, the organisation of Mirwaiz Kashmir was banned yet you remained silent.”

Para said that employees are still being dismissed under Article 311, properties attached, PSA & UAPA continue to be used just as before, yet you’re absolutely mum. “Under your rule, BJP is ensuring that government jobs do not come to local Kashmiris via the draconian reservation policy, yet you are silent. Under your rule, horticulture suffered a massive loss this year, the highway closure was forced, yet you remained silent. You did not work proactively to ensure that apple growers were able to sell their apples in other parts of the country,” he said.

Para said that in the last one year, BJP has carried out actions in line with their agenda and yet you’ve remained completely silent. “There’s absolutely no difference between the agenda of BJP’s LOP Sunil Sharma’s agenda and yours as the chief minister.”

Para also blamed J&K chief minister for giving legitimacy to BJPs core agenda. “Fact is that you’ve established your role in not opposing the BJP but in normalising what the BJP couldn’t achieve in five years, now with the legislative and political stamp. Your utility is not in forming government but in legitimising BJP’s core agenda in Kashmir! Something you’ve been excelling at since the last one year.”