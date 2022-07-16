What former British Columbia premier Dosanjh said on Ripudaman Malik’s murder
A day after Sikh community leader Ripudaman Singh Malik, 75, was shot dead in Canada, former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh on Friday said: “He played with violence all his life ostensibly and same way met a violent end.”
In 2005, a Canadian court acquitted Malik of his role in the 1985 mid-air bombing of Air India’s jumbo jet Kanishka that had taken off from Montreal. All 329 passengers and crew members were killed while the plane was flying over the Atlantic. Even Dosanjh was to board the plane, but luckily missed it.
“The court in the judgment had pronounced that acquittal was not a badge of innocence as the police were not able to prove the case with evidence,” pointed the former premier, who said he had not spoken to Malik for many years but used to get information about him from various sources.
“I knew him in early 1970s… He changed before the Operation Bluestar and started keeping the company of radical elements,” recalled Dosanjh in a telephonic conversation with this reporter. Dosanjh also claimed that he had helped Malik open Khalsa schools.
According to Dosanjh, Malik and his sons had run into trouble with a section of pro-Khalistanis over the control of the main gurdwara in Surrey. His finance company Khalsa Credit Union, which has 16,000 members, had also run into rough weather, he said.
Dosanjh said that Malik’s frequent visits to India, his meetings with the Indian agencies and a letter he wrote to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January praising the initiatives for the community were closely watched by a section of diaspora in Canada, which was critical of it.
Road connectivity, construction of bridges our focus areas: Prasada
Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada said the department was working towards ensuring complete transparency and use of technology to reduce time taken to process files with focus on public needs. Widening of national highways, beautification, connecting rural population with roads and construction of bridges remains our focus areas in the coming years, said Prasada while addressing the media at the Lok Bhavan.
‘Becoming institution of local relevance, global recognition’
Retaining No. 1 rank in the 'Overall' category for the fourth consecutive year, Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has cemented its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) – India Rankings 2022, the results for which were announced on Friday. Secondly, since our research has been transitioning, we have started addressing local problems. Thirdly, we are good at outreach. We have performed under multiple parameters, including entrepreneurship, innovation, research grants, citations, scholarship and social relevance.
Dasna priest Narsinghanand booked for abusing Mahatma Gandhi
Ghaziabad: Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsimhanand Saraswati for allegedly making derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, after a video of the controversial right-wing leader hurling abuses at the father of the nation went viral on social media. Yati denied any knowledge of the video and said it is a “practice of the police to keep lodging FIRs against him”.
15-year-old girl dies by suicide in south Delhi’s Khirki Extension
A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in south Delhi's Khirki Extension on Friday afternoon, police said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said that a control room call was received at 3:24pm regarding suicide by a girl at Gupta Colony in Khirki Extension. When police reached the spot, they found the body of the girl on the floor.
Five dead, 9 injured as wall caves in at construction site in Delhi
New Delhi: At least five people were killed and nine others were injured, two of them critically, after the portion of an under construction godown collapsed and fell on them at Bakoli village in Alipur in outer Delhi on Friday afternoon, police said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed their anguish and shock at the incident. Delhi chief minister said he was monitoring the relief work.
