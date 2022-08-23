Wheat flour doorstep delivery: 1.54L people to benefit from scheme from Oct 2, says minister
The minister said that the scheme will save almost ₹170 crore to the public and wheat flour supplied to the beneficiaries will be supplied within a week after grinding of wheat
CHANDIGARH: Food and civil supplies minister Lalchand Kataruchak on Monday said that about 1. 54 lakh people across Punjab will benefit from the wheat flour delivery scheme beginning October 2.
The minister said that the scheme will save almost ₹170 crore to the public and wheat flour supplied to the beneficiaries will be supplied within a week after grinding of wheat.
In a press release issued here, the minister explained that wheat flour was being supplied to save people’s time as earlier they had to stand in queues to get wheat and then it took efforts and money to grind the wheat.
Kataruchak said the state government will lift wheat from food corporation of India (FCI) godowns and give it to the flour mills for which the tendering process is almost completed.
“After grinding of wheat, it will be the job of the delivery partners to supply flour to each household,” he said, adding that big delivery companies have participated in the tendering process and successful bidder will be announced soon.
According to the minister, a GPS system will be installed in the delivery van and there will also be digital payment options for payment leaving no scope for a complaint.
Under the national food security act, beneficiaries are offered wheat flour at ₹5 kilogram and each beneficiary is given five-kilogram wheat flour per month and the beneficiaries can make payment through online mode.
The government has signed a MoU with the old ration depot holders, under which the old ration depots will be able to work related to various online services of the central government such as BSNL landline and phone bill filling and other online facilities of the central government so that their income is also maintained.
Minister Kataruchak said that during the previous governments, there was a huge corruption in the food distribution system and political leaders caused discrepancies worth crores “Our government has put an end to the corruption practices and will run affairs in a transparent manner,” he added.
-
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
-
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
-
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
-
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
-
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics