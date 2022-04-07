Wheat procurement picks up pace in south Malwa

: Wheat procurement is gradually gathering pace in south Malwa as over 2,400 metric tonnes of grains was procured by different agencies on Wednesday, with Faridkot topping the list with the purchase of 2,110 MT of the agricultural produce.

According to the Punjab mandi board sources, a total 14,169 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived across the state till Wednesday, out of which 6,173 MT of the produce arrived in mandis in south Malwa.

Agriculture experts say that harvesting in most parts of the state would gain momentum from the traditional date of April 13.

After the last two rabi seasons, wheat procurement this season has begun without stringent Covid-19 protocol being followed in the purchase centres.

Faridkot district has registered the maximum arrival of 3,468 MT of wheat in the south Malwa region, out of which 2,505 MT arrived on Wednesday alone. It was followed by 932 MT in Ferozepur; 665 MT in Mansa and 518 MT in Bathinda district.

Moga district has recorded the lowest arrival with only 34 MT wheat landing in different mandis.

Faridkot also topped in the purchase as 2,110 MT was bought on Wednesday, whereas a total of 137 MT wheat was reportedly bought by the government agencies in Muktsar. Mansa registered the season’s maiden purchase of 98 MT of wheat.

All arrangements were in place to buy an estimated 9 lakh MT of wheat, Bathinda district mandi officer Preet Kanwar Singh Brar said, adding no grain was purchased in the district till Wednesday.

Deputy director, agriculture, in Fazilka Resham Singh said the harvesting has commenced in only a few pockets in the semi-arid district.

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) principal agronomist and wheat expert Hari Ram said a bumper production is expected as climatic conditions in the rabi season remained favourbale for the crop.

“No case of yellow rust or any other disease was reported this season. Unseasonal rainfall in January may impact production marginally. Like the previous season, the yield of 20 quintals per acre is expected again,” said Ram.