Wheat procurement picks up pace in south Malwa
: Wheat procurement is gradually gathering pace in south Malwa as over 2,400 metric tonnes of grains was procured by different agencies on Wednesday, with Faridkot topping the list with the purchase of 2,110 MT of the agricultural produce.
According to the Punjab mandi board sources, a total 14,169 metric tonnes (MT) of wheat has arrived across the state till Wednesday, out of which 6,173 MT of the produce arrived in mandis in south Malwa.
Agriculture experts say that harvesting in most parts of the state would gain momentum from the traditional date of April 13.
After the last two rabi seasons, wheat procurement this season has begun without stringent Covid-19 protocol being followed in the purchase centres.
Faridkot district has registered the maximum arrival of 3,468 MT of wheat in the south Malwa region, out of which 2,505 MT arrived on Wednesday alone. It was followed by 932 MT in Ferozepur; 665 MT in Mansa and 518 MT in Bathinda district.
Moga district has recorded the lowest arrival with only 34 MT wheat landing in different mandis.
Faridkot also topped in the purchase as 2,110 MT was bought on Wednesday, whereas a total of 137 MT wheat was reportedly bought by the government agencies in Muktsar. Mansa registered the season’s maiden purchase of 98 MT of wheat.
All arrangements were in place to buy an estimated 9 lakh MT of wheat, Bathinda district mandi officer Preet Kanwar Singh Brar said, adding no grain was purchased in the district till Wednesday.
Deputy director, agriculture, in Fazilka Resham Singh said the harvesting has commenced in only a few pockets in the semi-arid district.
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) principal agronomist and wheat expert Hari Ram said a bumper production is expected as climatic conditions in the rabi season remained favourbale for the crop.
“No case of yellow rust or any other disease was reported this season. Unseasonal rainfall in January may impact production marginally. Like the previous season, the yield of 20 quintals per acre is expected again,” said Ram.
-
Chandigarh: Mercury stays above 37°C for third straight day
The city's maximum temperature continued to stay above the 37C mark for the third consecutive day on Wednesday. While it was 37.2C on Tuesday, it rose slightly to 37.5C on Wednesday, four degrees above normal. With no rain around the corner, it may climb to 39C over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also went up from 17.7C to 18.3C.
-
17-year-old girl falls from cliff while on trek to Murbad
A 17-year-old girl who went on a trek to Gorakhgad in Murbad, Thane, fell off a cliff while trying to click a selfie on Wednesday afternoon. A search team from Murbad police along with the villagers tried to locate her but she could not be found due to the darkness. They will resume the search on Thursday morning. The girl was identified as resident of Shahapur, Damini Dinkarrao.
-
Tambli: One dish with multiple tasty variations
I remain perched on the higher end of the weighing scale, basically hating myself for over-eating, over-boozing and falling off my exercise routine. How to detox now? How to stop the steady upward march of my body mass index? How to stem the not-so-steady ballooning out of various body parts? The answer, I say, is Tambli. Never heard of it? Do not fret. Tambli is a crossover between a chutney, raita and a lassi.
-
Karnataka Police ask mosques not to violate noise pollution rule
Mosques in Karnataka have started receiving notices from the police to use their loudspeakers within the permissible decibel levels. The Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood has directed all the police commissioners, inspectors general of police and the superintendents of police to check violation of noise pollution rules by 'religious institutions', pubs, night clubs and other institutions and at functions.
-
MNNIT student lands ₹1.18 cr job with Amazon
The state's lone NIT—Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology-Allahabad's—BTech (Computer Science and Engineering) final year student Lokesh Raj Singhi has earned laurels for the institute. Lokesh has bagged a coveted job as a 'Graduate Software Development Engineer' with Amazon Dublin at an impressive annual of package of ₹1.18 crore. He will be formally joining the firm in August 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics