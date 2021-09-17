Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Wheat scam: Punjab food commission seeks report, asks dept to take action
Wheat scam: Punjab food commission seeks report, asks dept to take action
Wheat scam: Punjab food commission seeks report, asks dept to take action
chandigarh news

Wheat scam: Punjab food commission seeks report, asks dept to take action

The commission has sought a detailed report from the food and civil supplies department on the missing wheat within a fortnight
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 17, 2021 12:46 AM IST

Chandigarh

The Punjab State Food Commission (PSFC) has asked the food and civil supplies department to take strict disciplinary action against delinquent officials and recover the loss caused to the state exchequer in the Jandiala Guru wheat scam.

The commission has sought a detailed report from the food and civil supplies department on the missing wheat within a fortnight. It had come to the notice of the commission that Jasdev Singh, inspector, food and supplies department, the main accused in the missing wheat case, siphoned off crores of rupees given as minimum support prices (MSP) on wheat that was neither brought to mandis nor purchased, PSFC chairman DP Reddy said in a statement.

Fake entries for the purchase of 87,100 quintals of wheat valued at 20 crores were made and it was shown to have been transported to godowns in Jandiala Guru. He further said that the accused inspector who is believed to have escaped to Dubai, was allegedly in cahoots with Amritsar-based trader Ravinder Singh Bunty, who was arrested by the CBI recently.

The commission, while taking a senior note of the matter, has issued advice to the food and supplies department to put systems in place (administrative and technological) to prevent recurrence of such scams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.